36-Year-Old Commits Suicide In Mumbai, Was Depressed Over Illness: Police

A 36-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off from an under-construction building in Mumbai on Monday, the police said.

The man was identified as Jigar Atul Shah.

Mr Shah was going through depression due to some illness for which he was being treated for the last 10 years, an official said, adding that this might have led him to take the extreme step.

The man was rushed to the hospital by locals but was declared brought dead.

The incident took place at Pantnagar in Ghatkopar (East), the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered.