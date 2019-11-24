25-Year-Old Arrested With 'Purple Ecstasy' Worth Rs 4.85 Lakh In Mumbai

"Purple ecstasy" tablets are methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, a psychoactive drug. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested from outside a mall in suburban Malad on Saturday with Rs 4.85 lakh worth of "purple ecstasy" tablets, or methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a psychoactive drug, the police said.

These tablets can pass off as purple confectioneries to the untrained eye and help peddlers sell it to youth, without much suspicion, an official said.

Utkarsh Patange was held with 97 purple ecstasy tablets by the Kandivali unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) from outside Inorbit Mall in Malad West on Saturday, he said.

"We are working on unravelling the peddler network in this case," he said.

Ecstasy is often used to refer to MDMA in the tablet or capsule form.

