23-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Near A Mall In Mumbai: Police

Shahid was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the official said. (File photo)

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person after they had a fight in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Crawford Market in south Mumbai, he said.

Sohail Sayyad Ali alias Shahid, a resident of Masjid Bunder area, had a fight with the unidentified accused who allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a knife and ran away, the official said.

Shahid was rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries, the official said.

Efforts were on to arrest the accused, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)