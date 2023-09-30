22 Children Who Went Missing During Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Reunited With Families

22 children went missing during Ganesh Visarjan at at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. (Representational)

Twenty-two children who went missing during the immersion processions of Ganesha idols at Girgaon Chowpatty here were reunited with their families, police said on Saturday.

Lakhs of people thronged the beaches and lakes in the city to immerse the idols on the last day of the 10-day Ganpati Festival on Thursday.

Families of the missing children, in the age group of seven to 14 years, had lodged complaints with the DB Marg police station, an official said.

Senior officials of the city police formed many teams to look for the children. The police also made appeals on loudspeakers, and the search continued through Thursday night and 22 missing children were finally traced, he said.

Some of the children recalled the phone numbers of their family members, while some revealed their home addresses to police personnel, and they could be handed over to their families, the official said.

