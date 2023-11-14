2 Men Seen Pasting Stickers Of Israeli Flag With Footprints On Mumbai Road: Cops

As many as 13 stickers were found on Nishanpada Road on Sunday, said official. (Representational)

A case has been registered and two men arrested for allegedly pasting stickers of Israel's national flag with superimposed footprints on a road in Dongri area of south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 13 stickers were found on Nishanpada Road on Sunday morning, said an official.

Police removed the stickers in order to avoid any confrontation between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, he said.

CCTV footage of the area showed two men pasting the stickers, the official said, adding that they were identified and detained.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) was registered against them but no arrest has been made, the official said.

