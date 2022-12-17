17 Women Rescued From Specially-Built Cavity Inside Mumbai Bar; 25 Arrested

The accused were charged with culpable homicide due to the way the women were hidden. (Representational)

A raid on a restaurant-cum-bar in Dahisar area of Mumbai led to several women being rescued from a specially-built cavity, while others were found dancing, a police official said on Saturday.

The raid that took place on Friday resulted in the arrest of 19 customers and six staff of the eatery, including the manager, the Dahisar police official said.

"We found four women on the dance floor, while 17 women were hidden in a specially-built cavity to hoodwink police during such raids. They were rescued and allowed to leave," he said.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) due to the way the women had been hidden in the cavity as well as other offences related to obscenity, he added.

