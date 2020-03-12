15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Rod Pierces His Eye In Mumbai

The rod pierced through his left eye, causing severe injuries. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy, who was injured after an iron rod pierced through his eye, has died during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The boy fell from his bicycle on the rod lying in Katodipada area of suburban Ghatkopar last week.

The rod pierced through his left eye, causing severe injuries.

He was admitted to the hospital. His condition later deteriorated and he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, a police official said.

The rods were brought for the construction of a drainage line in the area. The work was taken up by the civic body, another official said.

Following the incident, the contractor engaged in the construction work was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the police said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.