11-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Teacher At Mumbai School

The police are probing the CCTV footage at the school for evidence. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a school teacher in Mumbai's Kandivali. The Class 7 student informed the school authorities about it on Wednesday.

She told her principal that the teacher had called her after her class and touched her inappropriately, according to the police complaint. The incident occurred in July.

The principal then informed her parents, who approached the police and filed the complaint.

Based on the statement of the girl, a police case has been filed under the stringent POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the teacher.

The teacher has been summoned to record his statement. The police are also probing the CCTV footage for evidence.

The incident comes amid a massive uproar over the safety of girls and women - sparked by the rape and murder of a doctor while on duty at a government hospital in Kolkata.

Women across the country are demanding a safer surrounding for them - be it at schools, workplaces, and streets.

As many as 63,414 POCSO cases were filed in 2022, the latest crime data published by the National Crime Records Bureau.