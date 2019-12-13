Ready To Carry Out Execution In Tihar If Asked, Says Meerut Jail Hangman

Tihar Jail asked Uttar Pradesh to provide two hangmen at short notice, an official said

A hangman at a jail in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has said he is ready to carry out the execution of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case if the order to do so comes.

"I am ready to carry out the execution if asked by the jail administration," Pawan Jallad said.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar said Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for a hangman.

"Tihar Jail had asked Uttar Pradesh to provide two hangmen at short notice but since one of them in Lucknow is unwell, the other one in Meerut has been asked to remain prepared," he said.

Mr Jallad, 55, said he is ready to go to Tihar Jail on 24-hour notice.