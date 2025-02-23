On Camera, UP Minister's Relative, Flower Vendors Exchange Blows

A video has gone viral on social media showing a relative of Uttar Pradesh Minister Somendra Tomar engaging in a fight with a flower vendor after a heated argument over traffic on a narrow road in Meerut.

The fight, which was caught on CCTV of a shop, broke out Saturday afternoon when Mr Tomar's nephew, Nikhil Tomar, who is said to be associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was travelling in his Mahindra Scorpio on a jam-packed street, which housed many flower shops.

As Nikhil was attempting to navigate the congested road, one of the owners allegedly asked an e-rickshaw driver coming from the other direction to stop so that he wouldn't hit the flower pots kept outside the shop.

Nikhil, who was stuck on that stretch for over a minute and was being assisted by a friend, then asked the e-rickshaw driver to move. It then led to an argument between him and the shop owner.

Seconds later, their verbal argument turned into a physical fight and they were seen exchanging blows and pulling each other's hair. They eventually end up cracking the flower pots.

The altercation continued for over four minutes before Nikhil and his friend left in his car.

The two sides then went to a police station but later mutually decided not to take any further action.