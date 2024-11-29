Murder Case Against 7 After UP Man Beaten, Urinated Upon Last Year, Dies

The purported video of the incident was circulated on social media (Representational)

A murder case has been filed against seven men for the death of a 23-year-old man, who was allegedly thrashed and urinated on by some people in Meerut last year, police said on Friday.

Ritik's father, Karan Singh lodged a complaint that the seven men, four of whom were involved in the incident that took place a year ago, killed his son, Station House Officer (SHO) Shailesh Kumar told PTI.

Karan Singh told police that said ever since he lodged a complaint into the matter that happened last year, the accused were allegedly threatening his son.

In his complaint he alleged that they abducted Ritik and killed him, Shailesh Kumar said.

However, the post-mortem report did not ascertain the exact cause of his death. The viscera has been preserved for further examination, and the its report is awaited to proceed with the investigation and arrests, the officer said.

According to the complaint, on November 25th, Ritik left home in the morning saying that he was heading to an interview.

Later that night, a man named Rahul, called Ritik's father and informed him that his son had been admitted to the Medical College Emergency, where he was declared dead, the SHO said.

Earlier police had said that Ritik went to have a drinking session with his friends at a hotel, following which he began feeling uneasy and died at the hospital.

The victim's father told police that on November 13 last year, in the Jagriti Vihar area of the city Ashish Malik, Mohit Thakur, Avi Sharma, and Rajan allegedly beat Ritik, urinated on him and filmed the incident.

The purported video of the incident was circulated online and went viral on social media.

Karan Singh had lodged an FIR in the Medical police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

Following the complaint, the four people, including the main accused was arrested in the matter and they were sent to jail. They were later released on bail.

He also claimed that three additional suspects -- Yuvraj, Rahul and Sonu Pahadi -- who were acquaintances of Malik, together plotted his son's death.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation in the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on the findings of the viscera report, the police said

