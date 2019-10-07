Man Arrested For Creating Bomb Scare At Meerut Railway Station

The surveillance team identified the caller as Shivam Poswal

A man was arrested for making a hoax call about a bag containing bomb at the city railway station on Sunday, the police said.

The information about the bomb sparked a scare at the railway station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and bomb squad carried out a search only to find that the information was false, they said.

The surveillance team identified the caller as Shivam Poswal. The police tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The police have initiated action against him for triggering panic by making the hoax bomb scare, senior police official Ajay Sahni said.

