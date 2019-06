A massive fire broke out at a pesticide factory in Meerut

A massive fire broke out at a pesticide factory in Meerut today, officials said. Nine fire engines are present at the spot and they are carrying out rescue operations.

"A massive fire broke out at a pesticide factory and spread to the adjacent factory in Mokampur area," officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Investigations are being carried out.