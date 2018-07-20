Fake Mark Sheet, Degree Gang Busted In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

5 persons, including a former secretary of NSUI, have been arrested (Representational)

Police in Meerut have busted a gang which used to provide fake mark sheets of class 10, 12 and degree courses like BA, B.Tech, Pharmacy and MBA, officials said on Friday.

Five persons, including a former secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) -- the youth wing of Congress, have been arrested in this connection, police said.

A police officer said the gang used to provide fake mark sheets, diplomas and other degrees for students for varsities spread over Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

One laptop, 133 degrees, five mobile phones, a sports utility vehicle and two colour printers have also been seized from the gang members, who have been sent to jail after interrogation.

They have been identified as Uma Shankar, Ajay, Anil Kumar, Rajesh and Salman. Most of them are from the National Capital Region (NCR).