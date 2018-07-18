University In UP Bans Scarves For Women. Here's Why

Many unknown women from outside were found inside the campus and failed to provide verification ID.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut has imposed a ban on the usage of scarves by women to cover their face. This, the university says, is a move to restrict the entry of unknown people entering inside the campus.

The university is facing a lot of backlash for this decision. The Proctorial Board of the University said that it was an important move as the entry of unknown people was spoiling the college's atmosphere.

College authorities claimed that several unknown people were caught inside the premises in the past, who failed to show identity cards when they were asked for verification.

The authorities said that women covering their faces made it difficult to distinguish between college students and outsiders.

"Girls from outside the campus were found inside the college premises. Classes have not started yet, and a lot of unknown students were being found loitering the campus," Chief Proctor Alka Chaudhury told news agency ANI.



"Currently, we are leaving them with a warning, however, if this increases we will inform the police," she added.

The Principal of the college told ANI, "This is just a measure to restrict the entry of unknown people which is degrading the atmosphere of the college."

Even though the rule faced backlash, several students also came in support of the decision and said that the ban was needed for the betterment of the college environment.