Coca-Cola's 'Lost Voices' Campaign Celebrates Indian Football Fans

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has united fans across the world, giving them thrills, heart-stopping moments, disappointment and happiness over the past few weeks. And India has not been far behind in this, despite not qualifying for the tournament. Indian fans have been vocal about supporting their favourite international players and teams. With just days left before the world of football crowns its new world champions, Coca-Cola has launched a new advertisement campaign, giving a “voice” to Indian fans.

The Lost Voices campaign by the soft drink brand highlights the extent of football fever in India. The advert is a love letter of sorts to the sport, putting fans and their emotions at the centre of the clip.

The video highlights that while India has not qualified for the FIFA World Cup since 1950, fans in the country continue to support international football stars like Messi, Mbappé and Harry Kane. From Kerala to Assam, many football fans are staying up late and cheering for their favourites, so much so that they almost lose their voice.

These are the fans Coca-Cola aims to highlight in its latest campaign. Created by Ogilvy India, the campaign will feature the hoarse voices of fans on its social media channels throughout the World Cup.

Through the initiative, Coca-Cola makes fandom central to football and showcases the passion Indian fans have for the sport.

“We're looking for the real MVPs. The ones who lose their voices cheering,” Coca-Cola said in its post. The brand also explained how fans can participate in The Lost Voices campaign till July 20.

The ad was launched under Coca-Cola's global "Feel It All" platform.

What Coca-Cola's Lost Voices Campaign Aims For

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola TM India & Southwest Asia, said in a release that the brand has always “celebrated the passion, togetherness and shared emotions that football inspires.” Their latest campaign, with its focus on Indian fans, shows how passion for the sport goes far beyond borders.

“With The Lost Voices, we're celebrating those fans whose passion is so authentic that they literally lose their voices cheering. By turning their real voices into the voice of our campaign, we're recognising the communities, rituals and emotions that make every World Cup unforgettable," he explained.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added to the sentiment and said that the passion and emotions of Indian fans runs so deep, watching a live match with them is a “vivid rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

"With this idea of celebrating the most passionate fans, who feel it all, we are making their passionate, lost voices the voice of our campaign. They and their lost voices will become the voice of the brand," he added.

Fans can take part in the initiative by following Coca-Cola's social media handles and uploading their post-match videos with the campaign tag.