Punjab Cop Dies In Accidental Firing While Cleaning Gun

A police constable died in accidental firing on Monday, when he was cleaning his gun, a senior police official said.



Police constable Joginder Singh was attached for security duty with Anil Sareen, chief spokesperson of the Punjab BJP, he said.



Jatinder Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, said preliminary investigations revealed that the security guard was cleaning his AK-47 gun at Mr Sareen's residence in Tagore Nagar here when it went off and pierced his chin and passed through his head.



The constable died on the stop during the incident, he said.