Over 200 Milk Samples Fail Adulteration Test In Ludhiana

Over 200 samples of milk out of 550 failed an adulteration test during a campaign launched by the Punjab Dairy Development Board (PDDB), an official said today.

Dilbagh Singh Hans, Deputy Director, PDDB, said the village-level campaign to check adulteration in milk and milk products began on June 5 and concluded today.

A total of 550 samples were collected during this drive, of which 340 passed while 210 samples failed, he said.

Officials of the department also visited schools to educate children about ways to check milk adulteration, Hans said.

Under this campaign, experts from the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University also spread awareness among people in villages about the Food Safety Act, dairy farming etc.