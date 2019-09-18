On Camera, Man Caught Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Child In Punjab; Arrested

A case of child theft has been registered on the basis of CCTV visuals.

A man in Ludhiana, caught on CCTV trying to kidnap a four-year-old child when she was sleeping with her mother outside their home last night, has been arrested.

In a CCTV footage, accessed by news agency ANI, the accused, apparently a vendor, can be seen lifting a baby girl sleeping outside her home in Rishi Nagar area of Ludhiana with her mother.

He picks up the baby, who was sleeping with her mother and grandmother, takes her in the cart which he is carrying along.

When he tries to run away, the family members wake up and chase him.

#WATCH Punjab: A man attempts to steal a 4-year-old child while she was sleeping with her family members outside her residence in Ludhiana's Rishi Nagar area. However, the attempt was foiled as family members woke up and rescued the child. The accused has been arrested. (17.09) pic.twitter.com/DB6ZfXnSt7 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Amid the chaos that ensues, locals in the neighbourhood catch hold of the man, not too far away from the child's home. He was later handed over to police.

"The accused is nearly 40 years old. He first came near the home to check if the family was fast asleep. He then came back with his cart to kidnap the child. The mother woke up and the man was caught by locals," a police officer told news agency ANI.

"It's not yet clear why he was trying to kidnap the child," he added.

A case of child theft has been registered on the basis of CCTV visuals, said police.

(With inputs from ANI)

