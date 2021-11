Old Shell-Type Material Found In Park In Punjab's Ludhiana: Police

Ludhiana: The police cordoned off the area and also covered the shell with sandbags.

Punjab Police on Thursday found an old shell-type material in a park at Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar area.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) J Elanchezhian, the police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and reached the spot and vacated the park.

The police cordoned off the area and also covered the shell with sandbags.

"Police have taken all security measures and there was no need to be panicked," Mr Elanchezhian added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

