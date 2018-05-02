Number Of Deaths In Ludhiana Cylinder Blast Climbs To 7 The cylinder exploded at the residence of 58-year-old Ashok Kumar Yadav, who is admitted at CMCH in Ludhiana with 70 per cent burns.

Five others seriously injured in the cylinder blast are being treated in different hospitals in Ludhiana Ludhiana: The number of deaths in the gas cylinder blast in Ludhiana has climbed to seven after another critically injured person succumbed to injuries.



ACP Dharm Pal (South) said that Ashok Kumar, 45, who was critically injured in Thursday's cylinder blast died today at PGIMER, Chandigarh.



Five others who were seriously injured are being treated in different hospitals in the city.



On Thursday, a gas cylinder exploded at a residence in Samrat Colony of Giaspura area of Ludhiana in which 34 persons received burn injuries.



The cylinder exploded at the residence of 58-year-old Ashok Kumar Yadav, who is admitted at CMCH in Ludhiana with 70 per cent burns.



His wife Sunita, 40 and son Raj, 13 died in the incident. The couple's two daughters Kajal and Pooja are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Both are in critical condition.





