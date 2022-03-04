In Punjab Gang-Rape Case, 5 Get Life Term, 20 Years In Jail For Juvenile

Ludhiana gang-rape case: The court had convicted the six on February 28. (Representational)

A court in Ludhiana on Friday sentenced five people to life imprisonment and a juvenile to 20 years in jail for the gang-rape of a woman in 2019.

Additional sessions judge Rashmi Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the five adult convicts and Rs 50,000 on the juvenile.

The court had convicted the six on February 28.

Among the six convicts, two are from Ludhiana, one from SBS Nagar in Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 9, 2019, the woman had reported to the police that she was travelling with her friend in his car from Ludhiana toward village Issewal when three youngsters riding a motorcycle forcibly stopped them and took her to a vacant plot. They then called more people and they gang-raped her.

The police arrested all the six within three days of the crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)