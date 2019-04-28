Mulayam Yadav Discharged. Yogi Adityanath Calls, Rajnath Singh Meets Him

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls Mulayam Yadav and enquired about his health

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, spoke on the phone with Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav and inquired about his health. On Friday, Mulayam Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow for a medical checkup after he complained of weakness and "mild uncontrolled diabetes". He was later discharged.

"Today I held a telephonic conversation with Mulayam Singh Yadavji and inquired about his health. I wish him good health," Yogi Adityanath posted on Twitter.

Earlier Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited Mulayam Yadav at his residence in the state capital. "...I met and inquired about former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and well being at his residence in Lucknow. I wish him good health and long life," the Home Minister tweeted.

Rajnath Singh is seeking a second term from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, while Mulayam Yadav is contesting the from family stronghold Mainpuri parliamentary seat.

The Samajwady Party founder, in February, embarrassed his son Akhilesh Yadav, when the latter was in talks with Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati over the mahagathbandhan ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again," Mulayam Yadav had said in Parliament on the last day before the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on February 13.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

