Amit Agarwal said Mulayam Yadav has mild uncontrolled diabetes, adding that he would be discharged later in the day.

All India | | Updated: April 26, 2019 22:41 IST
Mulayam Yadav Admitted To Hospital After Complaints Of Weakness

Mulayam Singh Yadav was examined by a team of doctors in Lucknow. (File)


Lucknow: 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Friday for a routine medical checkup after he complained of weakness.

Mr Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and was examined by a team of doctors, said Amit Agarwal, the hospital's chief medical superintendent.

Amit Agarwal said Mr Yadav has mild uncontrolled diabetes, adding that he would discharged in the evening.



