Family Members Of Murdered Apple Executive Meet Yogi Adityanath: Updates

Vivek Tiwari's family members with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The family of the Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, who was killed by two former cops, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. Vivek Tiwari died after he was shot at by a police constable in Lucknow on Saturday after he allegedly refused to stop his SUV for police checking. The constable and his colleague have been arrested and a murder case has been registered against them. Brijesh Pathak, the state's law minister, has lent his voice to accusations of a cover-up by the police.

Here are the updates on the Vivek Tiwari murder case: