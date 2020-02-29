UP Cop Sentenced To Life In Jail For Rape, Murder Of Teen In Police Station

Charge sheet was filed against four accused but the court acquitted two (Representational)

A special CBI court in Lucknow has sentenced then Uttar Pradesh police constable Ateeq Ahmed to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a teenage girl inside Nighasan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2011, officials said Friday.

The court has also sentenced then Deputy Superintendent of Police Inayat Ullah Khan to imprisonment for five years in the case, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, adding the Special Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Ahmed and Rs 50,000 on Khan.

"The CBI had registered a case on December 20, 2011, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh Government and taken over the investigation. The case was earlier registered at Nighasan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) based on the allegations of rape and murder of a girl inside the police station premises," he said.

According to the spokesperson, a charge sheet was filed against four accused but the court acquitted two.

In the judgment, the court found constable Ahmed guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and for causing disappearance of evidence.

The then circle officer, Inayat Ullah Khan, was also found guilty. Ateeq Ahmed was posted as the gunner of circle officer Inayat Ullah Khan. Those who have been acquitted are constables Shiv Kumar and Uma Shanker.

On June 10, 2011, the mother of a 14-year-old girl had lodged an FIR with the Nighasan police station saying that her daughter had taken a buffalo for grazing to the field and the animal had crossed into the boundary of the police station.

As the girl did not return for long, the complainant went inside and found the body of her daughter hanging from a dry tree. The mother had seen injuries on the body of the girl, and it appeared that she was raped and then was hanged make it look like a suicide.