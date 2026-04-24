Sent To Gurukul, 11-Year-Old UP Boy Returns Home Dead With 40 Injury Marks

An 11-year-old boy who was admitted to a gurukul in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with hopes of receiving Vedic education and securing a better future for himself was found dead just seven days later, with his family alleging that his body bore multiple injury marks when it was brought home.

The boy, Divyansh, was admitted to the Ramanuj Bhagwat Ved Vidyapeeth Gurukul in Lucknow, on April 15. He was staying there when his family received news of his death on April 22.

Divyansh's father, Narendra Kumar Dwivedi, had enrolled his son at the gurukul after being told that free Vedic education was provided there.

According to the family, Divyansh spoke to his sister on the phone on Tuesday night. However, the next morning, the family was informed that the child had died.

Body found with multiple injury marks

When Divyansh's body reached his home, family members raised concerns after noticing several injury marks. They alleged that there were around 40 to 45 deep marks on his body, believed to be caused by beating with a stick.

The family further alleged that his hands and legs were tied with ropes and that he was subjected to severe torture. They said the injuries suggest that the child suffered greatly before his death.

The situation became more suspicious after the gurukul operator, Kanhaiya Lal Mishra, informed the family over the phone that the child had fallen down the stairs.

However, instead of taking the boy to a hospital, he allegedly brought the body to Kanpur in a car and left it outside the family's house before fleeing. An unidentified driver was also present with him at the time.

Following a complaint filed by the father, police have registered an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal Mishra and the driver under charges of murder and destruction of evidence. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Anjali Vishwakarma said that a special team has been formed to investigate the case. The team will visit Lucknow to examine the gurukul and collect evidence. She added that Divyansh's post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors with videography to ensure transparency.

Police teams are currently conducting searches to trace the accused.

(With inputs from Arun Kumar)