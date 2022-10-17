Lucknow Teen Gang-Raped In Auto, Then Left On Road

Lucknow rape case: The woman was also threatened by the accused, said police. (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by an auto driver and his aide in Lucknow on Saturday, said police. She was then pushed off the auto near a prominent crossing in the central part of the city.

The teen, who had taken the auto ride to return home from tuition, was taken to a secluded place and raped, police said.

The driver's aide also threatened to kill her and assaulted her, the woman said in her complaint.

Noticing a police van near where she was left by the accused, she approached them for help.

Following preliminary inquiries, the teen was dropped off at her home and asked file a complaint the next day.

Her complaint said the auto driver took a different route midway, and didn't stop even when she started shouting and raised an alarm.

She was hit on her head and her phone was snatched, she alleged, adding that they raped her in turns for three hours. They even stopped at a fuel station for refilling gas before she was pushed off the vehicle, she said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and formed multiple teams to arrest the accused.