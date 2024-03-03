Car Almost Falls Into Giant Crater After Lucknow Road Caves In

A car was seen hanging on the edge of the giant pothole in Lucknow.

A massive sinkhole appeared on a road in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow today after heavy rain. In visuals, a car was seen dangerously hanging on the edge of the giant pothole as a portion of the road caved in.

Several passersby were seen around the pothole in the city's Vikas Nagar area, recording the scene on their mobile phone.

Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has sought a report from the Public Works Department within 24 hours regarding the matter. Orders have also been given to repair the road immediately.

Heavy rain and hailstorms hit parts of Uttar Pradesh today, resulting in four deaths from separate lightning strike incidents. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the concerned district magistrates to promptly provide permissible financial assistance to affected individuals, including cases of livestock loss and damage to houses due to disasters like lightning, hailstorm, heavy rain, and storms.