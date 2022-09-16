9 Dead In Wall Collapse Due to Heavy Rain In Lucknow, City Waterlogged

District Magistrate Shri Surya Pal Gangwar has taken stock of the incident.

Nine people were killed and two injured when a wall came crashing down in Lucknow after heavy rain in the last 24 hours. The unusually heavy rain has also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Those injured in the wall collapse have been admitted to the Civil Hospital where doctors said that they are out of danger.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of the injured.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told news agency PTI.

"We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.

An order calling for schools to be shut was issued at 4 am this morning after a night of incessant rainfall. An orange category heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.

Lucknow received almost as much rain in one day that it sees in a whole month. The city has recorded 155.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The average that Lucknow usually receives for the whole month of September is 197 mm.