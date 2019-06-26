Lucknow Police Officer Revokes Order To Take Rs 100 'Cleanliness Fund' From Cops

The Lucknow police officer's order asked cops to give Rs 100 as "cleanliness fund".

After a sharp reaction on social media, Lucknow Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat has taken back his order to charge Rs 100 from each police official in every police station as "cleanliness fund" with an immediate effect.

Mr Rawat, in an order on Monday, had expressed the need to maintain a "cleanliness fund" register. He said the lack of funding is affecting the cleanliness which is highly objectionable.

After his order went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism, Mr Rawat revoked his order.

"The deduction of cleanliness fund from the salaries of those who live in police lines and police stations are frequent. However, those who live in barracks could not be charged. SP has been asked to amend his statement," senior public relations officer told IANS.

Making his stand clear, Mr Rawat said: "Those who live in police lines deposit their share. But the order is mentioned with all the police officials that is wrong. It was subjected to the officials living in police stations".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.