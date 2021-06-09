Doctor Among 6 Arrested For Stealing Remedesivir, Black Fungus Injections

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said they were arrested from near Rafeyam Club. (Representational)

An MBBS doctor and five others were arrested for allegedly stealing black fungus and remedesivir injections from hospitals and selling these to the family of patients at higher rates, the police said on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said they were arrested from near Rafeyam Club.

As many as 28 injections of black fungus (Liposomal Amphotericin B) and 18 of remedesivir were seized from them.

He said while one of them is an MBBS doctor, the rest are ward boys working in different hospitals.

They used to steal the injections from different hospitals and sell these to relatives of patients at higher rates, he said.

Those arrested are Dr Vamik Hussain, Mohd Raquib, Mohd Aarif, Mohd Imran, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Balveer Singh.

