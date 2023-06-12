Lucknow Cops' 'Har Ghar Camera' Campaign Aims At Preventing Crime In City

Those who install cameras will be rewarded suitably, police said. (representational)

In a bid to curb crime in the city, the Lucknow Police Department has issued an appeal for people to install cameras in their homes, the police said on Monday.

According to the officials, Joint Commissioner, Lucknow issued instructions and appealed to the people of the city to install CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras at their residences in an attempt to bring control over the increasing crime rates.

The police added that a 'Har Ghar Camera' campaign was launched where police officers urged and appealed to residents to install cameras in their houses for their safety.

Police said they will also engage corporators and prominent citizens from every ward.

The idea is that CCTV cameras are installed in all the small passages, alleys, and roads. Prominent business persons, traders, and shopkeepers have also been asked to install CCTV cameras outside their establishments.

According to policem, the feed from CCTVs, which will be installed at prominent crossings, places of public gathering and important routes, will be linked with the police stations of the area concerned.

Those who install cameras will be rewarded suitably, police said.

Lucknow Police took to Twitter to post that foot marches and checking is being done at sensitive places, important routes, and intersections to strengthen the law and order/security of Lucknow and to curb crime and criminals.

Recently, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Lucknow held a discussion with members of the Indian Industries Association at Vibhuti Khand's IIA Bhawan and requested them to install more cameras and motivated them to participate in the 'Har Ghar Camera' campaign.

