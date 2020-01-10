Bus Carrying 50 Catches Fire In UP's Kannauj After Accident, Deaths Feared

At least 21 passengers have been rescued and taken to hospital.

At least 20 people are missing after a bus carrying around 50 passengers collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district and caught fire on Friday evening. 21 passengers have been rescued and taken to hospital, police said, adding deaths are feared in the accident.

The police said there was a head-on collision between the truck and the private sleeper bus that was headed to Jaipur.

It took three to four fire engines about 30-40 minutes to douse the fire in both the vehicles.

"The 21 people rescued are out of danger. The fire in bus and truck has been doused. It is very unlikely anyone will be found alive inside the bus. Our teams will now ascertain how many people are dead," said Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal.

"Some people were trapped inside. Fire engines were called from Kannauj and Mainpuri," said Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Kannauj.

An eyewitness said the bus was packed to capacity when the accident took place.

"There were many travellers. Only 10-12 could get out of the bus. The bus was absolutely packed. Other than the 10-12 who could get off the bus, everyone else was inside," said an eyewitness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.