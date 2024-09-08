Giant Python Gets Into Power House In Lucknow, Causes Outage

The power supply had to be shut down to rescue the python.

A giant python was seen coiled on the fencing of a power house in Lucknow on Saturday, triggering a panic among residents.

The nonvenomous snake slithered into the high-voltage area at a powerhouse on Clyde Road.

The power supply had to be shut down to rescue the python. Officials from the electricity and forest departments were involved in the rescue operation.

Also Read: Panic Grips Family After 9-Foot King Cobra Found In Karnataka Home

Last year, a snake was rescued from Shakti Bhawan, a building that houses several government offices in Lucknow.

The reptile was found entwined around the files of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).