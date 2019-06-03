Engineer, 29, Jumps To Death From Eighth Floor Apartment In Lucknow

A software engineer, Ashish Goyal, jumped off from the eighth floor in Lucknow

A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building on Sunday evening in Lucknow.

The software engineer identified as Ashish Goyal was taken to the nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later.

"A software engineer, Ashish Goyal, jumped off from the eighth floor of Kalyan Apartments In Indira Nagar. We got information about this and rushed to the spot. We took him to a nearby hospital but he died. The cause of death is being ascertained," police officer Deepak Kumar said.

"The CCTV footage shows that Mr Goyal had entered the building's premises in a car. We are investigating further," police said.

Four security guards are being questioned in the matter.

A case has been registered in the matter.