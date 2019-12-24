Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Lucknow Till Wednesday

Internet was suspended in Lucknow over new citizenship law. (Representational)

Internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till 8 pm on December 25, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Monday said that internet services will remain suspended till 8 pm on Wednesday. The services were snapped in several cities of Uttar Pradesh in the view of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.