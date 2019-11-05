8 Luxury Cars Parked Near Police Station In Lucknow Stolen

The incident came to light when employees found lock of main gate opened. (Representational)

Eight luxury cars parked as a part of car bazaar, were stolen from Uttar Pradesh's capital earlier this morning.

The stolen vehicles include a BMW, Audi and a Fortuner, which were parked in an open space, around 500 metres away from a police station here, police said.

The incident came to light when the employees found the lock of the main gate opened. Apparently, the thieves first broke open the locks of a cupboard and then took out the keys of the cars, after dismantling the CCTV cameras installed in the premise.

Later, they shifted the vehicles parked in front of the premium cars, before taking them away, police added.

