8-Feet Tall Afghan Cricket Fan Struggles To Find Place To Stay In Lucknow

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to see the tall who is a resident of Kabul.

For an Afghani man who flew down to watch one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies in Lucknow, his 8-feet height became a problem in finding accommodation.

Sher Khan, who is 8 feet and two-inch tall, visited several hotels in search of a place to stay but no hotel allegedly agreed to rent him a room courtesy to his height.

Disappointed and alone in a new city, Sher Khan approached police for help which took him to a Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area where he spent Tuesday night.

"As many as 200 people have come to see him. He is very disturbed," hotel owner Ranu told ANI on Wednesday.

Due to the people gathered outside the hotel, the police had to escort Sher Khan to Ekana Stadium where the international match is being played.

Ranu said the man will be staying in the city for the next four to five days.

