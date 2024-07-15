Kate Middleton Looked Regal In A Rs 1 Lakh Pleated Purple Dress At Wimbledon Final 2024

Kate Middleton Looked Regal In A Rs 1 Lakh Purple Dress At Wimbledon

You'd think that all eyes would have been on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during last night's tennis match at The Championships 2024. But it was Kate Middleton's rare appearance that stole some of the spotlight. The Princess of Wales attended the men's singles finals and presented the trophy to Carlos on Centre Court, making it his second Wimbledon cup in a row. Kate has kept a subdued public persona since announcing her cancer battle in March 2024 so her appearance was a pleasant surprise. Not only was everybody delighted to see the Princess looking radiant but they also got a long-awaited glimpse of her signature elegant style and her daughter Princess Charlotte as well.

For her second public appearance in 2024, Kate chose a demure purple dress by British label Safiyaa London. The midi dress featured short sleeves with ruched detailing across the front, wherein a brooch was pinned. It led to a nipped waist and pleated skirt, adding volume to the look. The dress in question is the Cecelia Lilac Midi Dress, which is made of heavy crepe and costs £1,079, which is approximately Rs 1,15,000.

Kate teamed the outfit with pointed nude pumps and gold bracelets to make a demure style statement. She wore her brown locks straight and side-parted with a neutral makeup look of smokey eyes and flushed cheeks.

The style at Centre Court for Wimbledon 2024 turned out to be pretty chic, beginning with Kate Middleton.

