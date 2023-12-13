With Over 500 Million Views, This Beauty Influencer's Makeup Tutorial Is TikTok's Most Viewed Video Of 2023

This Beauty Influencer's Tutorial Is TikTok's Most Viewed Video Of 2023

The power of beauty is so immense; it can cross seas, borders and time zones. Scores of beauty lovers are present across the population of the globe and its their choices, views and spends that influence trends across the world. Going by TikTok's viewership data for 2023, we might go to the extent of saying that beauty lovers might have trumped every other interest group on the internet. As per a report published by Mashable India, it turns out that the most viewed video on the platform in the year 2023 was that of a makeup tutorial which was posted by beauty influencer @nyadolliee.

(Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shows Us How She Gets Her Soft Rose Glam Makeup Look With A Video Tutorial)

In the tutorial, the beauty influencer starts by prepping her base. She then moves on to defining her eyebrows, followed by applying concealer over her face. It is followed by pink hues over her lids; which add a delightful contrast, and a touch of blush over her cheeks. There's also a streak of highlighter over the bridge of her nose and sheen over the lips that emerge during the course of the video. Finally, she preens for the camera and strikes a pose.

Although the makeup video is a simple and straightforward one; similar to the thousands which are available on the internet, it was the complexion of the influencer and the perfect match of her makeup that most fascinated TikTok users. While there were tones of negativity in the comment section, the happy thoughts trumped them all. Positive comments like "Her skin is already flawless before", "she's beautiful with or without make-up" and "she's literally so gorgeous" found a lot of love in the comment section.

It seems like beauty lovers really ruled the world in 2023.

(Also Read: Jennifer Lopez's Secret To Perfecting A Red Lip Is Tailormade For The Holiday Season)