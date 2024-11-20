Michelle Yeoh Revealed How Struggling With Fertility Made Her "Feel Like A Failure Every Month"

Children are blessings and some families realise that more than others; primarily those who struggle to expand theirs. Infertility is a growing concern for families, which can be challenging especially for women, who have been revered as creators of new life for centuries. Their struggle is often a silent one so it's refreshing when a renowned voice speaks up about dealing with the same struggle, which is what Michelle Yeoh did. In an interaction with BBC Radio 4 on their podcast Woman's House, the Hollywood actress discussed how she was unable to conceive and the way it impacted her life.

In the interview, she said, "I always wanted to have children. I went and did fertility (treatments) to aid in the process. I think that's the worst moment to go through it every month. You feel like such a failure." Michelle continued about how she reconciled with the fact, saying, "At some point, you stop blaming yourself. There are certain things in your body that don't function in a certain way. That's how it is. You just have to let go and move on. I think you come to a point where you have to stop blaming you."

Michelle also shared that the inability to conceive had a role to play in the end of her first marriage. "It took a long time (to reconcile with the fact) because that also would be a main factor that broke up my first marriage. These are conversations that you really have to have with yourself and look ahead and think: 'Yes, we love each other very much now, but in 10 years or 20 years, I still can't give him the family that he craves for'. And you have to be fair." The Oscar-winning actress married Hong Kong-based businessman Dickson Poon in 1988 and separated in 1992.

