Why Your Favourite Protein Source Soya Chaap Might Actually Be Worse Than Junk Food

For many vegetarians, soya nuggets and chaap have long been the go-to answer to the question, "Where do you get your protein from?" They look hearty, taste indulgent, and come with the sheen of being a healthier, high-protein option compared to fried snacks or fast food.

But the real picture isn't as pretty. Nutrition experts now warn that these so-called protein heroes could be doing more harm than good - spiking blood sugar, straining the gut, and offering little more than empty carbs.

What

For years, soya nuggets and soya chaap have been marketed as the perfect "protein-packed" option for vegetarians.

Gut Health and Hormone Health Expert Nutritionist, Tanisha Bawa warns against falling for the so-called "high-protein" tag slapped on these products.

"It [Soya nuggets and chaaps] are not what you think they are. These soya nuggets are industry processed, they have 80 to 90% of refined flour, which in turn can hike your blood sugar level. So while you think you are having protein, you are actually having empty carbs. I personally do not recommend soya because they have anti-nutrients and can hinder the absorption of nutrients," she explains in a recent Instagram post.

Essentially, the "protein" promise of processed soya products hides the reality, your gut may be paying a heavy price.

Ultra-processed versions like nuggets and chaap often contain refined ingredients, additives, and anti-nutrients that don't just take away from their nutritional value but can also interfere with how your body absorbs other vital nutrients, according to her.

What You Should Choose Instead

The good news is that vegetarians don't have to depend on soya nuggets to meet their protein goals.

Tanisha says a balanced, clean mix of plant-based foods can go a long way. Here are some reliable alternatives recommended by her:

Peas

Mushrooms

Spirulina

Organic tempeh

Vegan pea protein (clean brands matter)

Quality vegan protein shakes

Whole grains like quinoa and amaranth (add peas for extra protein)

Chia puddings (fortified with vegan protein)

Nuts, seeds & almond butter

The Key Is Balance

If you're vegetarian, the idea isn't to chase one "magic" food. Instead, it's about combining different clean sources every day to actually hit your protein goals, without the hidden risks that come with processed soya products.

So the next time you're tempted to order another plate of soya chaap, thinking it's 'protein', you may want to think twice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.