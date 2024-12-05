<i>Shark Tank</i> Judge Barbara Corcoran Believes Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms Is The Secret To A Successful Marriage

When it comes to couples, while some prefer to snuggle with their partners, a few love to keep some distance. Barbara Corcoran falls in the second category. The American businesswoman and Shark Tank alum recently made a surprisingly unique revelation. The 75-year-old, who is married to real estate broker Bill Higgins, shared that she likes to sleep in a separate bedroom from her husband. According to her, it has helped them lead a successful marriage. Barbara also mentioned that her need for personal space prompted her to make the decision.

In a recent interview with People's newest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Barbara Corcoran said, “I think there's something to be said about your own private space. I lead a very busy life. I have a huge family that I'm always entertaining. I have very sincere, active friends and so what I need more than anything else is a respite, and my husband is not relaxing.”

Barbara continued that while Bill Higgins always manages to come up with fresh “ideas”, it becomes difficult for her to match the energy and contribute to the conversation wholeheartedly. She admitted to lacking the enthusiasm to simply “listen to him” and “nod”. "I run a little short. Better I go to my room, and I have an hour to myself,” confessed Barbara.

Would you believe that Barbara and her husband also have rules before they enter each other's bedrooms? Elaborating on the topic, Barbara disclosed that while Bill is free to accompany her to the living room, he “doesn't dare come in” her bedroom. She especially invites him over. “I like it that way. He's never invited me back 'cause he knows I'll never come into his bedroom, but I have to invite him into my bedroom,” added Barbara.

Barbara's “special night” with her husband is playing Scrabble. “He'll often say to me S or S, and I'll say 'Scrabble' 'cause the first S means sex, and I say, 'No, Scrabble,' and I love beating him at Scrabble, and he loves beating me at Scrabble, and that's a great night,” she said.

Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins got married on Valentine's Day in 1988.

