Why Ranthambore Tiger Reserve Is Such A Hit With Luxury Travellers And Hoteliers

Luxury travel has seen a remarkable rise in recent years, and India is no exception. Traditionally known for budget-conscious travellers, except for a few pockets of indulgence, India is now embracing a new era of high-end experiences.

The perception of luxury is evolving too. It's no longer just about secluded beaches or remote hideaways. Instead, it's making its mark in unexpected places, including the heart of the wilderness.

The Charm Of Ranthambore

One destination leading this transformation is Ranthambore. While primarily recognised as a thriving tiger reserve, Ranthambore has long been celebrated for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and the grandeur of its heritage-marked by legendary tigers like Machli, who died in 2016; and Arrowhead, who is still prancing around the reserve; as well as the historic Ranthambore Fort.

Today, Ranthambore has become a sought-after destination among luxury travellers, drawing prestigious brands such as the Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Aman-i-Khas, Sher Bagh, Dev Vilas, and Six Senses.

Let's try and find out why.

The Kind Of Luxury Traveller Who Visits Ranthambore

Before understanding why it is such a hit with travellers, let's try and understand with whom Ranthambore is actually famous. Long gone is the stereotype of the noisy safari crowd armed only with zoom lenses and camouflage hats. Hoteliers on the ground describe a guest who expects every bit of luxury when in Ranthambore.

Rajat Gera, commercial director, Six Senses Fort Barwara, says "Our guests (both Indian and international) are discerning, well-travelled individuals who value immersive, meaningful experiences. They are drawn to the destination for its rich cultural heritage, proximity to Ranthambore National Park, and the opportunity to reconnect with nature in a setting that is both restorative and refined."

Ranthambore has a high tiger density. Photo: Unsplash

Six Senses Fort Barwara is an hour's drive from Ranthambore National Park, and serves as a gateway to the reserve.

The forest reserve has also long enjoyed a premium tag, say industry insiders.

Gaurav Mudgal, managing partner and vice-president commercials, Aamaghati Wildlife Resort, Ranthambore, says, "Ranthambore has always been a wilderness destination that has had a premium tag attached to it. Probably this is because it has always been a favourite with celebrities, and Bollywood stars have always patronised the destination. Hence, we have well-heeled travellers who are looking for an authentic jungle experience that is rooted in luxury, coming to Ranthambore."

Gaurav says these travellers also have an appetite for all things exclusive, which is why they also choose private safaris despite their steep price tag.

"These travellers also seek elevated dining experiences as well as look for eco-sensitivity when they travel. Also, Ranthambore has great connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram and Jaipur and can be reached in under five hours," Gaurav adds.

Manoj Adlakha, founder and CEO, RedBeryl, a luxury management company, adds that a luxury traveller to Ranthambore seeks immersion in nature, heritage, and moments that feel personal.

Manoj mentions that since Ranthambore has a regal past as a royal hunting ground and the iconic Ranthambore Fort, it speaks to those who value stories wrapped in legacy.

Why Ranthambore Is Such A Hit With Indians And Foreigners Both

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India in 2021, there are more than 10 tigers in every 100 sq km in Ranthambore, which makes the park one of India's most rewarding big-cat destinations. Recent estimates suggest that the reserve supports over 80 tigers, cubs included, giving visitors a healthy chance of spotting one during their safari.

A New Highway

Manoj explains that Ranthambore sits at the intersection of ease and enchantment. Just a few hours from Jaipur and Delhi, it's one of India's most accessible tiger reserves.

The new highway from Delhi to Jaipur has significantly reduced travel time, making the journey more convenient. A road trip that earlier took 7-8 hours, is now a 5-hour breeze.

Six Senses Fort Barwara. Photo: Six Senses

However, what makes Ranthambore truly remarkable is the experience. Ranthambore runs around with famous tigers like Machli and Arrowhead.

"For Indians, it's a proud symbol of heritage and wildlife conservation; while for foreigners, it's the thrill of the wild, up close," Manoj says.

Add to that the year-round rail connections, the short hop from the Golden Triangle of Delhi-Jaipur-Agra, and a clutch of direct flights to Jaipur, and it is no surprise that Ranthambore appears on both first-time India itineraries and Delhiites' long-weekend plans.

The Luxury Scene In The Tiger Reserve

Experts tell us that Ranthambore has always been the first choice of premium hospitality chains and as such, is home to a plethora of luxury stay options.

"When we started our retreat, it came from a space of creating a luxurious resort for guests, so we have ensured that this is seen in all the touchpoints. There are several more luxury properties in the pipeline, as there is a very good demand for the same," says Gaurav.

And the pipeline keeps flowing. Today, Ranthambore has more than 20 luxury properties, with the price range starting at 30,000 per night.

The Challenges Of Running A High-End Resort Next To A Tiger Reserve

NDTV spoke to various operators and they do admit that every silver-service perk must be weighed against the park's strict environmental code.

"Operating a luxury resort on the edge of a tiger reserve brings more responsibility, from strict environmental regulations to managing the human-wildlife coexistence. To preserve the natural environment, we limit our guests to only 48 suites at Six Senses Fort Barwara, as we recognise that this land is home to wildlife that should not be disturbed by excessive movement," says Rajat.

However, Rajat says that at Six Senses, this challenge has turned into an opportunity to lead with purpose.

Operating a luxury resort on the edge of a tiger reserve brings more responsibility. Photo: Unsplash

"We work closely with conservation authorities, minimise our ecological footprint through conscious design and operations, plantation and cleanliness drives, plastic freedom, local sourcing, and champion community engagement as part of our integrated sustainability efforts," he says.

Aamaghati Wildlife Resort's Gaurav, on the other hand, says that ethical wildlife tourism is an aspect that needs to be dealt with sensitively. Being close to the national park, they make sure that their carbon footprint is kept to a minimum.

They also do our best to educate guests so that they are in tune with and understand this ethos.

Gaurav says that forest officials require the resorts to maintain dark-sky policies after 10 pm, to treat grey water before discharge, and to subsidise anti-poaching patrols.

These compliance costs can nudge room tariffs up by Rs 5,000 a night, yet most guests accept the premium as the price of bragging rights to guilt-free indulgence, according to him.

The Balance Between Ecology And Luxury

Straddling the rope between that five-star service and biodiversity is where Ranthambore's hospitality heavyweights hope to set a global benchmark.

"Striking the balance between ecological responsibility and a premium guest experience is at the heart of everything we do. We believe that true luxury today lies in authenticity and intention. By weaving environmental stewardship into our sustainable programming, culinary philosophy, and guest journeys, we create transformative stays that leave a positive impact, both on our guests and the land we're privileged to inhabit," says Rajat.

Eco-luxury is no longer just a marketing catch phrase: today, guests increasingly reward such efforts with longer stays and glowing reviews.

A Final Growl

Ranthambore has always had star power - first royal hunts, then Bollywood crews, and now a line-up of global hotel flags. Yet, its true showstoppers remain the tigers, whose population boom is both the engine and the responsibility of every five-star suite built in their backyard.

