Why Lisbon's Iconic Gloria Funicular, Which Killed 15, Is A Hit With Tourists

Lisbon's famous Elevador da Gloria, or the Gloria Funicular, derailed and crashed on September 3, 2025, killing at least 15 people and leaving more than 18 injured, some critically, local authorities said.

According to a report by the BBC, the incident happened around 18:05 near Avenida da Liberdade, a busy area in the Portuguese capital. Emergency services responded quickly, with more than 60 personnel and 22 vehicles rushing to the scene.

Viral images from the crash showed a bright yellow carriage overturned, heavily damaged, and engulfed with smoke. Panicked people were seen fleeing the area as chaos unfolded.

Officials have stated that it is too early to know exactly what caused the crash. However, Portuguese newspaper Observador reported that a cable may have come loose, which caused the carriage to lose control before colliding with a nearby building.

Why Elevador da Gloria Is So Famous

The Gloria Funicular, or Elevador da Gloria, is one of Lisbon's most iconic attractions. Opened in 1885 and electrified around 30 years later, it has been a symbol of the city for well over a century, with many depending on the funicular for their daily travel.

The funicular connects Restauradores Square, right in the city's centre, with the Bairro Alto neighbourhood, known for its winding cobbled streets, nightlife, and views over Lisbon.

Because of its bright yellow colour and historic look, the Gloria Funicular is also one of the most photographed attractions in the city. Tourists often hop on the carriage for a quick ride up to Bairro Alto. Gloria Funicular rightly is a must-visit destination on tourists' bucket list when on their way to Portugal.

How The Gloria Funicular Operates

The Gloria Funicular has two carriages -- connected by cables -- running simultaneously on the line, as one carriage ascends the other descends, making it a counterbalanced act. This makes a funicular an efficient and a simple way to climb steep terrain in a place like Lisbon, known as the 'City of Seven Hills'.

Every day, the service begins in the morning around 7 am and operates till nearly midnight, with departures approximately every 12 minutes from both ends. So, there are around 72 departures per carriage per day, with the total number of trips by the two carriages combined coming to about 144 trips throughout the day. Each carriage can carry around 40-43 passengers, with the line serving about 3 million passengers annually.

They are a unique way to experience the city within three minutes, offering short rides that mix convenience with old-world charm.

Who Was Onboard?

The Gloria Funicular is one of Lisbon's top tourist attractions and is usually packed with visitors. Officials are yet to confirm how many people were onboard at the time of the accident.

Casualties And Injuries

According to Portugal's emergency medical services, 15 people have died in the crash. Among the 18 injured, five are in serious condition, while 13 sustained minor injuries, including one child. Authorities have said that some of those killed were foreign nationals.

Lisbon's mayor, Carlos Moedas, has announced three days of municipal mourning. Posting on X, he wrote in Italian: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning."

A Câmara Municipal de Lisboa decreta três dias de Luto Municipal pelas vítimas do trágico acidente no Ascensor da Glória.

— Carlos Moedas (@Moedas) September 3, 2025

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also paid condolences, saying he "deeply regrets" the "fatalities and serious injuries" caused by the derailment. He expressed "solidarity with the families affected by this tragedy".