Why Jemimah Rodrigues Swears By This Homemade Green Juice For Fitness

Jemimah Rodrigues became a household name after the Indian batter's phenomenal innings in the Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia when she remained unbeated after making 127 runs from 134 balls. Her smashing knock was one of the biggest factors that steered Team India to enter the ICC ODI World Cup 2025 finals, with the group winning the contest against South Africa.

But what keeps the 25-year-old going?

Besides her family, friends, and pets, Jemimah Rodrigues has another component that adds to her success, and that is a secret green juice that fuels her both on and off the field.

In a post shared on Instagram, the middle-order cricketer once revealed that after gruelling training sessions or early-morning gym raids, she often reaches for what she calls her "secret juice".

Curious to know what it is made of? Green leafy vegetables, apples and pears that give her a nutrient boost before her next match.

Jemimah says, "I have this great hack to consume all green leafy vegetables, which are generally very boring."

She generally starts with a green apple or a pear and blends it with other veggies such as spinach, bottle gourd and cucumber.

The next step is to add all the ingredients to a juicer and the super healthy drink is ready. What makes the recipe noteworthy isn't just its simplicity, but how it reflects her overall approach to fitness and food: disciplined, yet versatile.

Watch the full video here:

Jemimah Rodrigues also enjoys her share of cheat days.

A while back, a video of the batter enjoying the most wholesome bhel puri had resurfaced online. In the clip, she was seen enjoying the street snack.

Here's the twist: the bhel was served in a paper cone that featured Jemimah Rodrigues's picture.

In the clip, she can be heard saying, “Bhaiya does not know but I am going to eat bhel in the same newspaper he is going to make it in”. Towards the end, she was seen smiling and posing with the bhel made in the newspaper that had her image.

Sharing the video, she said, “You know you've made it in life when you make it to the bhelpuri wala bhaiya's newspapers”.

Jemimah Rodrigues has surely etched her name in the history books and newspapers after a successful world cup campaign.