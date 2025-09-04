When Giorgio Armani Dressed Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes For Their Scientology Wedding In Rome

In November 2006, Hollywood witnessed one of its most elaborate weddings when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes exchanged vows in a storybook setting near Rome. The intimate yet grand affair unfolded at the 15th-century Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, overlooking the picturesque Lake Bracciano. At the heart of the wedding was Giorgio Armani, the legendary designer who dressed the bride, the groom, and even their infant daughter.

The couple chose Odescalchi Castle, a fortress with battlements and towers once tied to Pope Innocent XI's family. For the residents of Bracciano, a small town of 14,000 people located about 25 miles from Rome, the wedding turned into a spectacle.

Katie Holmes' Fairytale Gown

Katie Holmes walked down the aisle in a custom Giorgio Armani creation, an off-the-shoulder ivory silk cadis gown, with Valenciennes lace and Swarovski beaded crystal embroidery. Her father, Martin Holmes, escorted her as she carried a bouquet designed by Armani, featuring calla lilies wrapped with galax and steelgrass.

Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of Armani, wore a handcrafted suit by the designer. Armani himself attended the ceremony and vividly recalled how the groom first appeared before Katie, followed down a medieval stone ramp lined with flag bearers in costume, accompanied by drum rolls.

A Scientology Ceremony

While the reception carried all the trappings of a European fairytale, the wedding itself followed Scientology traditions. Tom Cruise's best man was David Miscavige, leader of the Church of Scientology, while Katie's sister, Nancy Blaylock, was matron of honour.

For Armani, who observed the event closely, what stood out was the reaction of the American guests. According to China Daily, he said, "For the Americans this was very special, because Americans do not have this kind of thing back home, and they dream of such things in our beautiful country, and you can see the surprise and the awe on their faces".

Looking back, the wedding was not only a union of two Hollywood stars but also a moment that highlighted Giorgio Armani's artistry in fashion and his bond with Tom Cruise.

