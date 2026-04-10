What Boho Girl Kritika Khurana Ate To Lose 5 Kg In 75 Days

Weight loss is often seen as something complicated – strict diets, long gym hours and confusing advice from everywhere. But in reality, it usually comes down to consistency, simple habits and discipline. While quick fixes may look tempting, real change happens when small actions are repeated every single day. That is exactly why structured challenges have become popular – they give people a clear routine to follow and help build long-term habits.

Recently, Instagram influencer Kritika Khurana, also known as “The Boho Girl,” shared her own fitness journey on Instagram. She revealed how she followed the 75 Hard challenge and lost around 5 kg in just 75 days.

For context, 75 Hard is a discipline-based challenge that focuses on building mental toughness. It includes daily non-negotiables like workouts, clean eating, hydration and self-improvement.

Here is a simple breakdown of what Kritika followed:

Her Daily Rules

Two 45-minute workouts

One gallon (almost 3.7 litres) of water

A strict diet with no cheat meals

No alcohol at all

Reading 10 pages of a book

Taking a daily progress picture

Kritika Khurana shared that she went from around 66 kg to 61 kg. While the number may seem small, her focus was clearly more on consistency and discipline rather than just weight.

Kritika Khurana's Routine

The influencer kept things practical. She worked out first thing in the morning because she knew she might skip it later if she got busy. She also finished half her water intake during her workout itself – a smart way to stay on track.

Kritika Khurana's Diet Approach

Instead of overcomplicating things, she made sure her fridge always had healthy food. This helped her avoid binge eating or reaching for junk food. She also included protein and collagen supplements in her routine.

How Kritika Khurana Stayed Consistent

The creator's biggest trick? Planning her day well. Even with work, shoots and social events, she adjusted her schedule – sometimes waking up earlier just to get everything done.

As Kritika put it, “I've changed so much mentally. I feel so much stronger.” Beyond the physical change, she highlighted the mental shift – feeling more in control, more disciplined and stronger overall. She also shared that some habits are here to stay: drinking enough water, reading daily and hitting 10,000 steps.