Want To Smell Like A Fighter? Get UFC Fragrances Starting At Rs 4,500

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's premier professional mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, has entered a new arena away from combat sports. The leading American mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company launched its first-ever fragrance line, leaving fight lovers curious about its three new scents. They are - Takedown, Final Round, and Ultimate K.O.

The scents are “created to capture the intensity, confidence, and unstoppable spirit of the Octagon”, stated the press release. Additionally, each fragrance reflects a different side of the UFC mindset – “blending strength and sophistication with bold elegance.” The statement added, “Whether it's fight night or date night, the full collection of UFC Fragrances is perfect for any UFC fan looking to make a lasting impression.”

UFC Launched 3 Scents

Takedown – Priced at $50, approximately Rs 4,528, this scent captures the focus and discipline that define a fighter's mindset. The woody marine fragrance is bottled in a sleek black bottle and also includes notes of cardamom, moss, and patchouli.

Final Round – Priced at $60, approximately Rs 5,433, this scent is a warm, amber-leathery fragrance that embodies focus, resilience, and the glory of victory. Packed in a championship gold bottle, this celebrates triumph and the unmistakable sweetness of giving everything until the end.

Ultimate K.O. – Bottled in intense red, bold, warmer energy, this scent strikes a perfect balance between strength and allure. This is also priced at $50, approximately Rs 4,528. From being sweet like a knockout punch to being grounded in the power and persistence that drives every fight.

The official statement concluded, “These three fragrances translate the essence of UFC – determination, energy, and passion- into scents, offering a new way for fans to connect with the spirit of competition and resilience.” The brand-new collection is available for purchase on Amazon and at nearby perfumeries.

More About UFC

Founded in 1993, Ultimate Fighting Championship is based in Las Vegas, which produces, promotes, and broadcasts live, high-level MMA events across numerous weight divisions. Owned and operated by TKO Group Holdings, which is itself a majority-owned subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, the UFC features top-tier fighters, adhering to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, notes Britannica.

This is not the first time the globally recognised brand has expanded beyond its usual boundaries. Previously, UFC launched an official NFT and brought back Topps playing cards under a new licensing deal with Fanatics. Its latest partnership with Paramount+ has been sparking a range of revenue models, according to a report by MMA MANIA.